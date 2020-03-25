580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Darrell Holaday of Country Futures in Frankfort, Ks.
Darrell Holaday of Country Futures in Frankfort, Kansas was the guest on Wednesday morning’s Ag Issues program on 580 WIBW. Holaday discussed how coronavirus-driven meat demand at grocery stores is driving the livestock markets, and how the ag markets aren’t quite as tied to Wall Street trading as they were a couple weeks ago. Holaday also talked about how China is starting to resume purchases of ag commodities following their own battle with coronavirus, and how ag markets are also being affected by some port closures in South America.