580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Darrell Holaday with Country Futures, Inc. in Frankfort, Ks.

Jul 29, 2020 @ 7:22am

Wednesday morning’s guest on 580 WIBW’s Ag Issues program was Darrell Holaday with Country Futures in Frankfort, Kansas.  Holaday discussed how the recent rains and mild weather have impacted crop condition ratings and futures prices.  He also talked about the recent relationship, or lack thereof, between the U.S. dollar and the price of grain futures.  Holaday also discussed the recent export trades to China in spite of overall heightened tensions.

