Evergy Says Odds of More Power Outages Good

580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Darrell Holaday with Country Futures, Inc.

Feb 17, 2021 @ 7:27am

Ag markets and weather were the main topics on Wednesday morning’s Ag Issues program on 580 WIBW.  Commodity broker Darrell Holaday with Country Futures in Frankfurt, Kansas talked about how wet weather has delayed the soybean harvest in Brazil, which is impacting not only the soybean markets, but also the corn markets.  He also discussed the winterkill concerns in the U.S. due to the recent bitter cold conditions.  Holaday also talked about how the cold conditions are affecting the cattle and hog markets.

