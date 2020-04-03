580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Doug Bounds, NASS Kansas State Statistician
Friday on our Ag Issues program, we visited with Doug Bounds, the Kansas State Statistician with the USDA’s National Ag Statistics Service. NASS released two significant reports Tuesday, the quarterly Grain Stocks report and the annual Prospective Plantings report.
Kansas continues to hold onto its record corn production from last fall. USDA’s quarterly grain stocks report indicates that the state started March with 358.7 million bushels of corn on hand, an increase of 7.6 percent from last year. 105 million bushels remain on the farm, while 253.7 million have made their way to the elevators. 183 million bushels made their way out of state or into use over the winter. Nationwide, corn stocks in all positions were down eight percent from a year ago at 7.95 billion bushels.
For all other major grains, Kansas mirrored the national trend in having lower stocks than the previous year. The state had 326.8 million bushels of wheat on March first, nearly all of it off the farm. That’s nearly 11 percent lower than a year ago, in line with the national average. Nationwide stocks in all positions totaled 1.41 billion bushels. Soy stocks were also lower, with Kansas holding onto 121.8 million bushels, down 9.6 percent. Nationwide stocks dropped 17 percent to 2.25 billion. Sorghum stockpiles in Kansas were down nearly 17 percent to 114.2 million, accounting for about two-thirds of the nation’s stocks.