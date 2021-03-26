580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: DTN Senior Ag Meteorologist Bryce Anderson
580 WIBW’S Ag Issues wrapped up the week on Friday morning with DTN Senior Ag Meteorologist Bryce Anderson. Anderson discussed the current moisture conditions for the major grain belt areas in the U.S., and what the extended weather outlooks appears to be. He also talked about what the severe weather possibilities are for the midwest, following this week’s tornadoes in Alabama. Anderson also discussed the conditions and forecasts for major crop areas in Argentina, Brazil and the Black Sea region.