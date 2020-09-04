580 WIBW/KAN podcast: Jessica Bennett, Renewable Fuels Assoc. V.P., Government & External Affairs
Friday morning’s guest on the Ag Issues program was Jessica Bennett, Renewable Fuels Association Vice President, Government & External Affairs. Bennet talked about recent comments from House Ag Chair Collin Peterson, Senator Chuck Grassley and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue regarding possible relief funding for the ethanol industry. Bennett also talked about the current status of “gap year” oil refinery waivers in relation to the Renewable Fuel Standard.