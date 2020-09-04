      Weather Alert

580 WIBW/KAN podcast: Jessica Bennett, Renewable Fuels Assoc. V.P., Government & External Affairs

Sep 4, 2020 @ 7:19am

Friday morning’s guest on the Ag Issues program was Jessica Bennett, Renewable Fuels Association Vice President, Government & External Affairs.  Bennet talked about recent comments from House Ag Chair Collin Peterson, Senator Chuck Grassley and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue regarding possible relief funding for the ethanol industry.  Bennett also talked about the current status of “gap year” oil refinery waivers in relation to the Renewable Fuel Standard.

 

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Shawnee County COVID-19 Restrictions Include Mandatory Masks