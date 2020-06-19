      Breaking News
580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Jessica Bennett, Renewable Fuels Assoc., VP for Government & External Affairs

Jun 19, 2020 @ 8:00am

The guest on Friday morning’s Ag Issues program on 580 WIBW was Jessica Bennett, who is the Vice President for Government and External Affairs with the Renewable Fuels Assocation.  Bennett spoke about the ongoing issues with the EPA and small refinery exemptions affecting the Renewable Fuel Standard requirements, including the recent filings of “gap year” waivers.  Bennett also discussed legislative action meant to aid the ailing ethanol industry.

