580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Jessica Bennett, V.P. of Governmental and External Affairs, Renewable Fuels Assoc.
On Friday morning’s Ag Issues program on 580 WIBW, Farm Broadcaster Dan Johnson spoke with Jessica Bennett who is the Vice President of Governmental and External Affairs with the Renewable Fuels Association. Bennett talked about how the ongoing market pressure due to coronavirus fears and plunging oil prices are affecting the ethanol market. Bennett also spoke about the Renewable Fuel Association’s response to the Trump administration’s decision to seek and extension of the deadline to challenge the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals January 24th decision that struck down three small refinery exemptions approved by the E.P.A.