580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Jessica Bennett, VP for Government and External Affairs, Renewable Fuels Association
Friday on our Ag Issues program, Kyle visited with Jessica Bennett, the vice president for government and external affairs with the Renewable Fuels Association. Rumors of last-minute retroactive waivers have circulated this week, and Bennett provided updates on this as well as efforts to ensure compliance with biofuel blending requirements. She also highlighted outreach efforts between biofuel backers and the incoming Biden administration as well as new faces and committee chairs in Congress.