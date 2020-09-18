580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Kansas FFA State Officers, President Elizabeth Sturgis & Vice President Abby Johnson
Friday on our Ag Issues program, we visited with two Kansas FFA State Officers, president Elizabeth Sturgis of Riverton and vice president Abby Johnson from the Southeast of Saline chapter. Kansas FFA members learned this week that 66 of them earned their American Degrees, which they will receive next month as part of the 93rd National FFA Convention. Registration for the virtual convention begins next week, and we hear from Elizabeth and Abby about how chapters are preparing for the event.