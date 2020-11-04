580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Londa Nwadike, K-State Extension Food Safety Specialist
Photo Courtesy Kansas State Research and Extension
Wednesday on our Ag Issues program, we visited with Dr. Londa Nwadike, who will conduct a pair of fruit and vegetable produce safety certification training sessions this month. Nwadike has a joint appointment at Kansas State University Research and Extension and University of Missouri Extension, leading both states’ food safety certification programs.
Additional details about the FSMA certification session November 5th and GAP certification session November 12th are available on the K-State Extension website.