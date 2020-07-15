      Breaking News
580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Matt Hines, Licensed Broker with Loewen & Associates

Jul 15, 2020 @ 7:25am

Wednesday morning’s Ag Issues program on 580 WIBW featured licensed broker Matt Hines with Loewen & Associates.  Hines talked about the recent historic corn export purchase by China, and the impact that is having on the grain markets.  Hines also discuss a couple other Chinese-related issues and their market impact.  Weather-related market moves were also a topic during the program, plus an update on how Covid-19 is still impacting both livestock and grain markets.

 

