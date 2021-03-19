      Weather Alert

580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Matt Hines, Loewen & Associates.

Mar 19, 2021 @ 7:21am

Friday morning’s guest on 580 WIBW’s Ag Issues program was commodity broker Matt Hines with Loewen & Associates.  Hines talked about the factors that led to a notable drop in both the livestock and grain futures on Thursday.  He also discussed how recent weather conditions in the U.S. and South America, along with major corn purchases by China this week impacted the grain markets.  Hines also gave a preview of what was expected from Friday afternoon’s Cattle On Feed report.

 

