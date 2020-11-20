580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Melissa Ploeckelman, Outreach Specialist with National Farm Medicine Center
Melissa Ploeckelman, Outreach Specialist with the National Farm Medicine Center, was the guest on Friday morning’s Ag Issues program on 580 WIBW. Ploeckelman discussed how Covid-19 is indirectly responsible for more children’s accidents on the farm, as farm kids are home much more right now because of the Coronavirus. She also gave some tips on helping to protect farm kids during the pandemic. Ploeckelman also talked about mental problems plaguing some farm families, and how to hopefully avoid those issues.