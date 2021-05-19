580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Mike Steenhoek, Soy Transportation Coalition
Wednesday on our Ag Issues program, we visited with Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition. Steenhoek provided the latest on the situation surrounding the closure of the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis, and how it is impacting freight hauling beyond the region. The bridge’s closure is also highlighting the need to ensure reliable infrastructure, as well as alternate shipping routes.