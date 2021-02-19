      Weather Alert

580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Paxton Dahmer, National FFA Central Region Vice President

Feb 19, 2021 @ 6:32am

Friday on our Ag Issues program, Kyle visited with Paxton Dahmer, Central Region Vice President of the National FFA Organization, as National FFA Week begins this weekend and lasts through February 27th.  Dahmer, a native of Nevada, Mo., reflects on his recent move to Indianapolis alongside the five other members on this year’s national officer team, as well as what’s in store for FFA chapters across the nation marking the week.

