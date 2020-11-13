580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Robert White, VP for Industry Relations, Renewable Fuels Association
Friday morning’s guest on 580 WIBW’s Ag Issues program was Robert White, Vice President for Industry Relations at the Renewable Fuels Association. White talked about the upcoming changes expected for the Ethanol industry from a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration. White said that Biden has been supportive overall of the ethanol industry, but there are some questions about how far the progressive wing of the Democratic party may try to push energy and transportation policy. White also updated where the issue of small refinery exemptions currently stands with the E.P.A. and in the court system.