      Weather Alert

580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Steve Nicholson, Senior Grain & Oilseed analyst, Rabo AgriFinance

Sep 14, 2020 @ 7:27am

Monday morning’s guest on the Ag Issues program was Rabo AgriFinance Senior Grain & Oilseed Analyst, Steve Nicholson.  Nicholson gave a synopsis for the grains in Rabobank’s recent North American Agribusiness Review.  According to Nicholson and the Agribusiness Review, the corn market continues to be a roller coaster, and the wheat market will continue to experience volatility.  Meanwhile, the soybean market will have to deal with record high yields and moving a big crop.

 

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Shawnee County COVID-19 Restrictions Include Mandatory Masks