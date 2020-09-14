580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Steve Nicholson, Senior Grain & Oilseed analyst, Rabo AgriFinance
Monday morning’s guest on the Ag Issues program was Rabo AgriFinance Senior Grain & Oilseed Analyst, Steve Nicholson. Nicholson gave a synopsis for the grains in Rabobank’s recent North American Agribusiness Review. According to Nicholson and the Agribusiness Review, the corn market continues to be a roller coaster, and the wheat market will continue to experience volatility. Meanwhile, the soybean market will have to deal with record high yields and moving a big crop.