580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Stewart Duncan, K-State Research & Extension, Crops & Soils
The guest on Wednesday morning’s Ag Issues program on 580 WIBW was Stu Duncan, Crops and Soils Specialist with K-State Research and Extension. Duncan talked about how Covid-19 has affected his and other colleagues work in Kansas. He also discussed the planting progress and overall conditions of wheat, corn, soybeans and milo in the northeast region of the state. Duncan also gave an update on conditions for alfalfa, prairie hay and brome.