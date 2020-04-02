580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Tom Leffler of Leffler Commodities…Coronavirus, Livestock Futures, Coronavirus, Grain Futures, Coronavirus…
Tom Leffler of Leffler Commodities was the guest on Thursday morning’s Ag Issues program on 580 WIBW. Leffler discussed the ongoing impact that the Coronavirus is having on overall markets, and how this was exacerbated this week with the announcement that some models are showing U.S. fatalities could reach as high as 240,000. Leffler also talked about the recent impacts specifically for livestock and grain markets.