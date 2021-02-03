580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Tom Leffler of Leffler Commodities, LLC
Markets were the topic on Wednesday morning’s Ag Issues program on 580 WIBW as we once again welcomed Tom Leffler of Leffler Commodities as our guest. Leffler discussed how big buys last week by China have been supporting the corn markets, while wheat markets have been watching export news from Russia. Leffler also talked about how cattle markets have been reacting to last Friday’s inventory report, last week’s higher cash prices and notable gains in boxed beef prices.