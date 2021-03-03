      Weather Alert

580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Tom Leffler of Leffler Commodities, LLC

Mar 3, 2021 @ 7:42am

Wednesday morning’s guest on 580 WIBW’s Ag Issues program was Tom Leffler of Leffler Commodities.  Leffler discussed the recent decline in cattle futures along with Tuesday’s big drop in boxed beef prices.  He also talked about the recent downside in grains and soybeans, and how they’re being impacted by the South American crop conditions and weather.  Leffler also touched on topics of market volatility and something to watch for regarding crop insurance.

