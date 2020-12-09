580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Tom Leffler of Leffler Commodities, LLC
Wednesday morning’s guest on 580 WIBW’S Ag Issues program was Tom Leffler of Leffler Commodities. Leffler previewed what is expected from Thursday’s WASDE report from USDA. He also discussed other factors impacting grain prices, such as the latest downside from fund long liquidation, the lack of Chinese buying and South American weather. Leffler also talked about the recent declines in cash cattle prices, cattle futures and boxed beef prices.