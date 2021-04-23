580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Troy Bredenkamp, Sr. VP, Government & Public Affairs with the Renewable Fuels Assoc.

Troy Bredenkamp, Senior Vice President, Government and Public Affairs with the Renewable Fuels Association was the guest on Friday morning’s Ag Issues program. Bredenkamp discussed the ethanol waivers case that will be reviews soon by the U.S. Supreme Court. He also talked about how biofuels may, or may not, factor into the Biden administration’s U.S. climate plan and the president’s infrastructure package. Bredenkamp also commented on statements by USDA Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh that were supportive for biofuels.