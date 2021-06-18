580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: U.S. Senator Roger Marshall

Friday morning’s guest on Ag Issues was Senator Doctor Roger Marshall. Senator Marshall discussed Wednesday’s meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin and also talked about HR1, or the so-called “For the People Act.” The Senator also talked about the more ag-related issues of biofuel blending mandates, tax proposals that could affect “stepped-up basis”, and how the Biden EPA wants to re-write the Trump administrations “Navigable Waters” act…most likely going back to something similar to the Obama-era WOTUS regulations.