      Weather Alert

580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: U.S. Senator Roger Marshall

Jun 18, 2021 @ 7:21am

Friday morning’s guest on Ag Issues was Senator Doctor Roger Marshall.  Senator Marshall discussed Wednesday’s meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin and also talked about HR1, or the so-called “For the People Act.”  The Senator also talked about the more ag-related issues of biofuel blending mandates, tax proposals that could affect “stepped-up basis”, and how the Biden EPA wants to re-write the Trump administrations “Navigable Waters” act…most likely going back to something similar to the Obama-era WOTUS regulations.

You May Also Like
Nevada, Missouri, Friends Riding Horses Cross Country To Mount Rushmore
Sporting Earns Draw with Austin FC
Arrest Made In Junction City Death
Historic Council Grove Washunga Days Features Elite Country Music Entertainment
Executive Orders Rescinded
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On