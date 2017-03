580 WIBW’s State Basketball Tournament Teams

The KSHSAA State basketball tournaments wrapped up over the weekend.

Our broadcasters and reporters for each site, for the fourth year, have put together our class by class All-Tournament Teams for both boys and Girls.

Class 6A Boys

Darien Jackson, BVNW (Most Outstanding Player)

Anthony Pleasant, BVNW

Clarence King, Lawrence

Colby Bullock, BVN

Cameron Clark, Lawrence Free State

Class 6A Girls

Christianna Carr, Manhattan (Most Outstanding Player)

Kia Wilson, Manhattan

Kaitlynn Butaud, Olathe South

DejaNae Roebuck, Olathe South

Kennedy Brown, Derby

Class 5A Boys

Trey Brown, Shawnee Heights (Most Outstanding Player)

Tyler Zentner, Shawnee Heights

Ronnell Mitchell, Schlagle

Malik Cushon, Schlagle

Matt Pile, Eisenhower

Class 5A Girls

Aarika Lister, Leavenworth (Most Outstanding Player)

Alayna Townsell, Aquinas

Sereena Weledji, Aquinas

Taylor Holmes, Maize

Brecken Roe, Maize

Class 4AD1 Boys

Fancesco Badocchi, Miege (Most Outsanding Player)

Jeremiah Robinson, Miege

Ben Pyle, McPherson

Mason Alexander, McPherson

Tucker Robinson, Abilene

Class 4AD1 Girls

Hunter Bentley, Miege (Most Outstanding Player)

Johnni Gonzalez, Miege

Taylor Robertson, McPherson

Mandi Cooks, McPherson

Ryan Cobbins, KC Piper

Class 4AD1 Boys

Conner Van Cleave, Holcomb (Most Outstanding Player)

Kobe Dickson, Holcomb

Zach Harvey, Hayden

Cody McNerney, Wichita Collegiate

Samson Kohman, Pratt

Class 4AD2 Girls

Calea, Augustin, Girard (Most Outstanding Player)

Ashley Ray, Girard

Olivia Hansen, Girard

Mariah Murdee, Jeff West

Macy Price, Scott City

Class 3A Boys

Gabe Pieschl, Marysville (Most Outstanding Player)

Bryson Meinhardt, Marysville

Trent Scheer, Cheney

Jackson Montgomery, Southeast of Saline

Bo Gooch, Belle Plaine

Class 3A Girls

Amy Scott, Hugoton (Most Outstanding Player)

Katy Heger, Hugoton

Haley Albers, Cheney

Kayla Vitztum, TMP

Laura Macke, Nemaha Valley

Class 2A Boys

Caleb Jordan, Sacred Heart (Most Outstanding Player)

Quinn Riordan, Sacred Heart

Chase Fisher, St. John

Cole Kinnamon, St. John

Mikey Wycoff, Bishop Seabury

Class 2A Girls

Emily Ryan, Central Plains (Most Outstanding Player)

Kylie Kasselman, Central Plains

Karsen Schultz, Wabaunsee

Jaylin Stapleton, Meade

Reagan Kirkwood, Valley Falls

Class 1AD1 Boys

Will Bruna, Hanover (Most Outstanding Player)

Jacob Thompson, Burlingame

Michael Jueneman, Hanover

Gilbert Peters, South Gray

Tate Busse, St. Francis

Class 1AD1 Girls

Macy Doebele, Hanover (Most Oustanding Player)

Cassidy Haufler, Centralia

Ashton Jueneman, Hanover

Brianna Vogts, Olpe

Bri Rutherford, South Central

Class 1AD2 Boys

Grady Hammer, Wallace County (Most Outstanding Player)

Levi Johnson, Wallace County

Tanner Shank, Hartford

Clayton Fowler, Hartford

Dilyn Volavka, Caldwell

Class 1AD2 Girls

Bailey Massoth, Waverly (Most Outstanding Player)

Payton Meader, Waverly

Brooke Bixenman, Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell

Madeleine Wiltse, Otis-Bison

Taylor Regan, Otis-Bison