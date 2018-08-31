580Preps Game of the Week Recap: Topeka High 42, Shawnee Heights 7

The 2018 high school football season in Topeka opened with a match-up of the two winningest teams from the city in the 2017 season. The Topeka High Trojans played host to the Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds in what will be Heights’ only game against a city rival this season with their move to the United Kansas Conference. The Trojans high-powered offense and experienced defense were too much for a largely inexperienced Thunderbird squad, as they walked away with a 42-7 victory.

Topeka High didn’t wait long to start the scoring, with junior quarterback Da’Vonshai Harden rushing in from eight yards out on the opening drive of the game. The Trojans would add two more scores before the first quarter ended. First, junior running back Ky Thomas added to his personal highlight reel with a juking, spinning, how-did-he-do-that 23-yard run. Then Harden found the paint again, from eight yards away, in the quarter’s final minute to give the Trojans a commanding 21-0 lead.

The defenses stepped up in the second quarter. Shawnee Heights senior cornerback Chris Glenn picked off a pass in the end zone to thwart a Trojan drive. But when the T-Birds reached the red zone for the first time on their ensuing drive, they fumbled and Topeka High senior defensive lineman Grant Cooney recovered. The T-Birds took the ball right back on the very next play on an interception by senior free safety Tyce Brown, but their drive would stall and on a fourth and long a deep pass was picked by Topeka High senior linebacker DeAndre Anderson. The Trojans cashed in that turnover for points, with Thomas embarking on a dazzling 49-yard run to give Topeka High a 28-0 lead they would hold into the halftime break.

The third quarter was all Trojans, as well. Thomas made it a three-TD night with a two-yard plunge, and then junior nose guard D’Angelo Jordan recovered a fumble and returned it for a score on the very next offensive snap to make it 42-0 in favor of Topeka High. Shawnee Heights got on the board in the fourth quarter on a 17-yard scamper by sophomore quarterback Hunter Wohler.

Thomas finished with 160 yards on the ground and three touchdowns, while Harden threw for over 100 yards and ran for 38 yards and two scores. Brown accumulated 106 yards of total offense to lead Shawnee Heights.

Listen to highlights of all the big plays from the game: