5K to raise funds for 6-year-old paraplegic

Fundraising efforts for a Topeka boy injured in a vehicle accident will come to fruition next month at a 5K marathon.

“Kranston’s 5K Walk/Run” is slated for Saturday May 27 at Lake Shawnee. Proceeds from the event will go toward medical expenses for six-year-old Kranston Haehn.

Haehn was injured in a car accident with his mother on January 27, 2016.

The crash left Haehn paralyzed from the chest down. He also suffered a bilateral broken femur and a collapsed lung.

Haehn has endured extensive medical treatments and therapy protocols, primarily at Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Hospital and the Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago.

Doctors say he will need medical care for the rest of his life.

The race is being coordinated by Topeka resident Bailey Morgan.

A member of Kranston’s Krew, the team responsible for fundraising efforts, Morgan notes the personal importance of the race:

“I’ve known Kranston when he was born,” Morgan said. “When I heard the news about Kranston, I felt an overwhelming feeling that I needed to do something to help him and his family. I realized the best thing I could do for them would be to raise awareness and lighten some of the financial burden.”

The superhero-themed 5K is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

In a nod to the Batman costume Haehn has worn throughout his treatment, runners are encouraged ‘cos-play’ as their favorite superhero.

Advanced registration for the race is $25. Morgan says the fee will increase on May 18.

To register, donate or become a sponsor, visit the race website.