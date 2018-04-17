6 people busted in KCK heroin ring

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, six men are being charged in a federal grand jury indictment with conspiracy to distribute heroin in Kansas City, Kansas.

George Bush, Jr., Albert Brown, Isaiah Lewis, Maurice Bluett, Markelo Paden, and Benjamin Mims are being charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin. Other counts include unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and maintaining a residence in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Conspiracy to distribute heroin usually carries a penalty of no less than five years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million.

