6-year-old Kansas boy hit, killed by SUV

A north-central Kansas boy was killed Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on a gravel road in Mitchell County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the fatal incident happened just after 7 p.m. about five miles northeast of Beloit.

Authorities say 6-year-old Nolan D. Lewis, of Beloit, was running alongside a 2008 Dodge Durango when he was struck by the vehicle’s left rear tire.

The driver of the Durango, 28-year-old Kay Lynn Lewis, of Beloit, told officers she was driving in the 3200 block of E Road when she felt a thump. The woman got out of the vehicle and saw that she had hit the boy.

Nolan was taken to Mitchell County Hospital where he died an hour later.

The accident is under investigation.