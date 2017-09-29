60-year-old woman reported missing in Shawnee County

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a woman has been missing for nearly two days.

Relatives of Nadezhda “Nadia” Pavlovna Gorchakova, 60, say they have not seen or heard from her since around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen at her home near SE 69th and Stubbs Road in rural Shawnee County.

Gorchakova is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kasl with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.