WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


61°F
Clear
Feels Like 61°
Winds North 4 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear79°
53°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear77°
58°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy78°
64°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy85°
67°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm81°
61°

60-year-old woman reported missing in Shawnee County

by on September 29, 2017 at 7:38 AM (2 hours ago)

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a woman has been missing for nearly two days.

Relatives of Nadezhda “Nadia” Pavlovna Gorchakova, 60, say they have not seen or heard from her since around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen at her home near SE 69th and Stubbs Road in rural Shawnee County. 

Gorchakova is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kasl with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200. 

Nadezhda “Nadia” Pavlovna Gorchakova went missing from her home near the 6900 block of SE Stubbs Road. (Image via Google Maps)

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle