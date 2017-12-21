WIBW News Now!

62-year-old Topeka man pleads guilty to stabbing two men to death in September

by on December 21, 2017 at 3:34 PM

A 62-year-old Topeka man has admitted to stabbing two men to death in September in Topeka.

Maximo Campillo-Echevarria pleaded guilty Thursday to murder in the deaths of 61-year-old Thomas Paul O’Conner and 22-year-old Chance Christian Clark, who was dismembered.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Campillo-Echevarria pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the O’Conner death and second-degree murder in the Clark death.

As part of the plea, arson and aggravated weapons charges were dismissed.

Kansas Corrections records show Campillo-Echevarria was convicted of first-degree murder for a 1981 Shawnee County death and paroled in 2000.  He returned to prison for 2004 convictions, including aggravated assault, but was paroled in 2015.

