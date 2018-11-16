67 inmates seek prison release from Leavenworth Detention Center over secret recordings

The federal public defender’s office has asked for 67 inmates to be released from federal prison and plans to also seek freedom for more than 150 others because authorities at a Kansas prison secretly recorded conversations between the prisoners and their attorneys that are supposed to be private.

The practice first came to light in a prison contraband case during which criminal defense lawyers discovered the privately-run Leavenworth Detention Center was routinely recording meetings and phone conversations between attorneys and their clients. A court-appointed expert was brought in to independently investigate.

A judge will hear arguments on a motion to have the government declared in contempt for its conduct during the probe.

Most of the federal inmates are being held in drug or firearms-related cases.