6A, 5A Football Brackets Updated, All Other Class Brackets Revealed

After Friday night’s Week 9 action, here are the up-to-date KSHSAA football playoff brackets.
6A EAST:
6A WEST:
5A EAST:
5A WEST:
4A-1:
4A-2:
3A EAST:
3A WEST:
2-1A:
8-MAN 1:
8-MAN 2:
Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City
by Dan Lucero on October 27, 2017 at 11:10 PM (5 hours ago)
After Friday night’s Week 9 action, here are the up-to-date KSHSAA football playoff brackets.
6A EAST:
6A WEST:
5A EAST:
5A WEST:
4A-1:
4A-2:
3A EAST:
3A WEST:
2-1A:
8-MAN 1:
8-MAN 2: