7-year-old becomes Topeka Police Department’s “Chief for a Day”.

by on March 26, 2018 at 2:55 PM (3 hours ago)

A seven year old named Liam was invited to be the Topeka Police Department’s “Chief for a Day” on March 26th.

Liam was given the honor after he was at his house on February 19th when he noticed smoke coming from a neighbor’s house across the street.  Liam alerted his parents who called 911 and then ran over to the house to check on the homeowners and help put out the fire.  No injuries were reported and property damage was at a minimum.

Liam started his day as chief by receiving his own badge and being greeted by Chief Cochran and his command staff.  He then received tours of the bomb squad, motorcycle unit and the response team.

Liam’s day as chief ended with a pizza party involving several TPD Officers.

Photo courtesy of the TPD.