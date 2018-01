Today, the Kansas Department of Transportation will be closing the right lane of I-70 westbound in Topeka, between mile marker 361 and mile marker 362 or just before 4 th Street and just past SW Topeka Blvd., for sign repairs.

The work will be conducted between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will consist of a right lane closure and one lane of traffic moving westbound until the work is completed.