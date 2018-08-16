WIBW News Now!

70-year-old man charged with molesting children at Johnson County day care

by on August 16, 2018 at 4:52 PM (2 hours ago)

A 70-year-old man has been charged with molesting five children at a day care in Johnson County.

The Kansas City Star reports Lennie Amlin Jr., of Spring Hill, is facing five felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.  The criminal complaint says the alleged victims ranged in age from about 5 to 11.

The charges allege that between March 2017 and January 2018, Amlin engaged in lewd fondling or touching of five different children.

A family member of Amlin’s owns the licensed day care in Spring Hill.  The business’ license was suspended in March after the allegations against Amlin were raised.

Amlin is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday.

