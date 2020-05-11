8-year-old Kansas boy dies when ATV rolls in Kansas field
An 8-year-old Garden City boy died when an all-terrain vehicle he was riding on rolled in a field, Kearny County authorities said.
Aiden Hernandez, of Garden City, died in the crash Sunday about 7 miles northeast of Deerfield.
The boy and Daniel Rodriguez, 20, both of Garden City, were on the ATV when it rolled at least once in a field next to a house, KSNW reported.
The Kearny County Sheriff’s office said Rodriguez and Hernandez were thrown from the ATV. They were not wearing helmets.
Aiden died at a hospital. Rodriguez was not injured.