86-year-old man dies trying to fight off carjacker

by on November 30, 2017 at 12:50 PM (35 mins ago)

Authorities say a man has been dragged to death in Kansas City, Kansas, while trying to stop his pickup truck from being stolen.

The Kansas City Star reports that relatives identified the victim as 86-year-old Frank Davila.

Police say Davila died Wednesday morning after he confronted someone trying to steal his truck.  During the struggle, he was dragged down the street. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The carjacker fled in the truck, which was later found unoccupied across the state line in Kansas City, Missouri.

His son, Frankie Davila, says his father was attacked after eating breakfast with a relative and taking her home.  He says he is confident that the killers would be brought to justice, adding that they “messed with the wrong guy”.

Photo courtesy of MGN Online and Pixabay

