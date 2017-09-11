9 people indicted for drug trafficking in northeast Kansas

Federal authorities have indicted nine people in a drug trafficking operation in northeast Kansas

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement Friday that a six-count indictment alleges the nine people obtained methamphetamine from California and distributed it to buyers in Marshall County.

The defendants face charges including conspiracy to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, conspiracy to launder money and money laundering.

Defendants live in Waterville, Marysville and Blue Rapids, Kansas, while one lives in Porterville, California.