Authorities say a 9-year-old boy has accidentally shot his 10-year-old sister in the leg in suburban Kansas City.

Police in Merriam, Kansas, said in a news release that the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday after the gun was left unattended. The girl was taken to a hospital with a wound that police said wasn’t life threatening.

The release urged gun owners to properly secure their firearms.