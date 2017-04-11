WIBW News Now!

9-year-old Reno County boy hit by tractor, seriously injured

by on April 11, 2017 at 8:56 AM (1 hour ago)

A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured Monday in a farming accident in rural Reno County.

According to a Facebook post from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and emergency medical personnel were called around 7 p.m. to a field in the area of K-14 and Arlington Road, located about 12 miles south of Hutchinson.

The boy’s father told deputies that the accident happened when his son was walking in front of a tractor driven by his 10-year-old daughter. The boy was cutting down small trees and throwing them into the bucket of the tractor when he fell.

The front and rear tires of the tractor rolled over the boy.

He was flown by helicopter to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita and treated for serious injuries.

No names have been released.

Ryan Ogle