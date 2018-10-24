93,450 Kansas Players Win Prizes in Oct. 23 Mega Millions Drawing; More Jackpots Up for Grabs Tonight!

The world’s second largest lottery jackpot eluded Kansas players last night, but four players were just one number away from winning or sharing the $1.537 billion jackpot. The winning numbers in the October 23 Mega Millions drawing were 5-28-62-65-70 Megaball 5 Megaplier 3.

Oct. 23 Mega Millions Drawing Kansas Winners Summary:

· One ticket won $30,000 by matching four of the first five numbers and the Megaball. The player purchased Megaplier, tripling the $10,000 prize to $30,000.

· Three tickets matched four of the first five numbers and the Megaball without Megaplier to win $10,000.

· Four tickets with Megaplier matched four of the first five numbers but not the Megaball to win $1,500 each.

· Total Kansas Winners: 93,450

· Total Dollar Amount Kansas Players Won: $459,740

A single ticket sold in South Carolina matched all numbers in the historic drawing to make the lucky holder of the ticket rich beyond belief. When sales closed last night, the Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion, just short of a world record. The cash option on the prize is $877.8 million. The world’s largest lottery jackpot remains the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in January 2016.

“The final total was less than the $1.6 billion estimate because estimates are based on historical patterns of jackpot rolls, but there were few precedents for a jackpot this size,” said Kansas Lottery Executive Director Terry Presta. “Typically, about 70 percent of sales occur on the drawing day, so forecasting precise numbers in advance can be difficult.”

Presta went on to thank Kansas Lottery players for their great enthusiasm in last night’s drawing and reminded players to check their tickets. Kansas Mega Millions sales were $4,579,551. The Mega Millions jackpot returns to $40 million with a cash option of $22.8 million for Friday’s drawing.

All eyes are now on tonight’s Powerball jackpot which is an estimated $620 million with a cash option of $354.3 million.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot for tonight’s drawing is the second largest ever at $3.19 million. Super Kansas Cash jackpots are paid in a single lump sum. The last time the Super Kansas Cash jackpot was hit was January 10, 2018.

A $10.1 million Lotto America jackpot with a cash option of $5.77 million is also up for grabs tonight.

Players have until 8:59 p.m. to purchase tickets for tonight’s drawing.

