A great weekend to get outside is on the way

by on April 27, 2018 at 4:53 AM (42 mins ago)

An absolutely beautiful weekend ahead.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clear and cool this morning, then sunny and breezy this afternoon, with a high at 77.

Tonight: Clear and cool, with a low at 44.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 68.

Sunday: Windy and warmer, with a high at 75.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 78. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 43.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 71.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 78.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.