A great weekend to get outside is on the way

An absolutely beautiful weekend ahead.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clear and cool this morning, then sunny and breezy this afternoon, with a high at 77.
Tonight: Clear and cool, with a low at 44.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 68.
Sunday: Windy and warmer, with a high at 75.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 78. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 43.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 71.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 78.