A lot of pain for little gain with online taxation, says economist

A tax economist with a free-market think tank cautions Kansas revenue estimators not to count internet sales for nearly as much as some reports have indicated.

“The media has cited research studies on this that say Kansas will gain hundreds of millions of dollars from taxing online shopping habits,” said Michael Austin, Director of the Sandlian Center for Entrepreneurial Government at the Kansas Policy Institute. “The most cited research studies say businesses will comply at an unbelievable high rate of 75 percent.”

Austin says there’s no way businesses will follow the rules that much and it will be cost prohibitive to chase them down.

“It’s a compliance nightmare,” said Austin. “That harm will only be exacerbated if state officials bake these incorrect, these inaccurate revenue assumptions into our November tax predictions, giving us another tax increase down the road.”

Austin believes some out-of-state businesses will quit selling to Kansans if forced to comply.

“This is a stealthy, backdoor tax increase,” said Austin. “It will only drive away commerce. It will only make our holiday shopping more expensive and on top of that, it will provide little revenue to state coffers. That’s a lot of pain for little gain.”

Kansas already receives sales tax from Amazon and other large retailers because they are physically present in Kansas.