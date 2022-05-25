AAA: 329,000 Traveling This Weekend

AAA is projecting that almost 329,000 Kansans will travel a distance of 50 miles or more over the Memorial Day weekend and, as usual, the large majority will be driving to their destinations.
90% of travelers – or more than 296,000 Kansas – will be hitting the roads and highways for the holiday, up more than 4% compared to last year despite record gas prices.
“The roads will be as crowded as they have been over the Memorial Day holiday since before the pandemic,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman.
AAA projects that the heaviest traffic will take place in larger metro areas, and in most places during the following times: Thursday and Friday afternoons and evenings, as holiday traffic mixes with regular rush hour commuters; then Monday afternoon and evening, when many vacationers will be returning home.