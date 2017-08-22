AAA Kansas says gas prices doing well compared to the rest of the country

The average price of gas statewide this week is $2.18 per gallon. The four-cent decrease from a week ago is the ninth largest weekly change in the United States. At 15 cents less than the national average, Kansas gas prices are 11th lowest in the country.

This week’s Kansas cities with the state’s gas price extremes are:

HIGH: Hill City – $2.41

LOW: Galena – $2.03

Of the 10 regularly reported Kansas cities (see chart below), Pittsburg remained the same while the other nine communities saw gas price decreases, AAA Kansas notes. The largest weekly gas prices decreases were Salina (-11 cents), Kansas City, Kan. (-10) and Wichita (-8).

National Perspective

At $2.33, the national gas price average is two cents cheaper than a week ago. Consumers in most Midwest, East Coast and Southern states are paying, on average, two cents less on the week, while most West Coast and Rockies states are seeing pump prices increase on average by three cents. Today’s national average is five cents more than a month ago and 17 cents more expensive than a year ago.

Gas Price Trends in Select Kansas Cities

Sources: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx and gasprices.aaa.com/

Today Last Week Last Month Last Year Change Over Last Year National $2.33 $2.35 $2.28 $2.16 8% Kansas $2.18 $2.22 $2.11 $2.08 5% Emporia $2.16 $2.19 $2.08 $2.03 6% Garden City $2.12 $2.19 $2.08 $2.02 5% Hays $2.20 $2.23 $2.12 $2.09 5% KCK $2.24 2.34 $2.15 $2.17 3% Lawrence $2.28 $2.34 $2.16 $2.16 6% Manhattan $2.16 $2.21 $2.14 $2.05 5% Pittsburg $2.11 $2.11 $2.00 $1.96 8% Salina $2.13 $2.24 $2.04 $2.00 7% Topeka $2.21 $2.23 $2.09 $2.01 10% Wichita $2.10 $2.18 $2.09 $2.06 2%

Bordering states and rank in lowest gas prices around the country