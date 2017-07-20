AAA Kansas with tips to keep your car going in the heat

The heat is on for both you and your vehicle, and that isn’t easy to deal with.

“A lot of times, we mostly associate vehicle issues with when it’s really cold,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA of Kansas. “The other extreme of this kind of three digit heat we’re seeing now into the weekend is really going to take a toll on batteries and your vehicle otherwise.”

AAA Kansas responded to almost 1000 calls so far this week.

“If you’re a AAA member you can have our battery technician come to you and test that battery,” said Haugh. “If it needs to be replaced, they can do that, as well.”

Tires should be checked when the car has not been driven recently, and they should be inflated to the pressure recommended by the vehicle manufacturer.

“Checking that tire pressure with this extreme heat is also very important,” said Haugh. “Topping off all those fluids, making sure that everything is filled up and good to go and that you don’t have any leaks anywhere. Have a summer emergency kit, the same as you would for winter. Have something in your car in case you do get stranded for a short time while someone is coming to rescue you.”

Be sure your cell phone is charged and that you are carrying plenty of water along with jumper cables and anything else that might be needed along the side of the road.