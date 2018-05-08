AAA survey says electric vehicles thought of more positively

The American appetite for electric vehicles is heating up, according to a new AAA survey.

“The survey found that about 20 percent, or 50 million people say they will likely choose an electric vehicle the next time they purchase a car,” said Shawn Steward with AAA of Kansas. “That’s up from 15 percent just a year ago. We really see a strong future for electric vehicles.”

The survey says that fewer people believe that electric cars will leave them stranded.

“One of the things that we found that we thought was most important is what we’re referring to as ‘range anxiety’,” said

Steward. “In other words, being worried about not having enough charge to get you where you need to go or not having enough charging sites. We see that decreasing, from what people are telling us.”

Among those unsure or unwilling to choose an electric vehicle for their next car, 63 percent (down 9 percent from 2017) cited not enough places to charge as a detractor while 58 percent (down 15 percent from 2017) expressed concern over running out of charge while driving. Also, gas prices continue to rise, which makes electric more competitive, as well.

“Gas prices have been high throughout this year,” Steward said. “The national price this week is $2.81 a gallon. That actually held steady from a week ago. It’s 45 cents more than we were at a year ago. It’s been strong. There’s been lots of demand. There’s a lot of producers out there, especially domestically that are churning out more oil, but there’s just been such a strong demand this year that the prices have remained higher than they have in the past couple of

years.”

Although Americans may be more eager to buy an electric vehicle, having the right infrastructure will be critical to its widespread adoption. In 2018, the availability of charging stations had grown to more than 16,000 in the United States and, although anxiety over range has reduced, AAA’s survey found consumer expectation for charging time while on the road may not align with reality. Seven-in-ten (68 percent) Americans feel that while out driving, a charging time of no more than 30 minutes is a reasonable amount of time to wait. A typical electric car can take up to 4 hours to charge from empty with a 7kW home charging point.