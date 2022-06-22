      Weather Alert

AAA: Travel During Independence Day Holiday Forecast

Jun 22, 2022 @ 7:59am

Summer travel is already in full swing and Independence Day will be no exception, as AAA predicts 47.9 million people nationwide, including more than 387,000 Kansans, will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend.

Overall travel will increase 3.7% nationwide over 2021, bringing travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019.

Travel by Kansans will increase 4.5% over last year.

In Kansas the number of travelers driving to their destination will be down slightly, about 0.8%, with nearly 326,000 Kansans taking to the highways.

Recent issues with air travel may be driving the share of people traveling by air to the lowest level since 2011.

Air travel by Kansans is projected to be down about 3% this year compared to last.

